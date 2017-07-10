“Inky” Pet Of The Day July 10

Meet “Inky”, our Pet Of The Day today. Inky is a young, female cat. Who is looking for a mini black panther to adopt? If so you have found her right here! She’s a little on the shy side but if allowed some love and affection, she will blossom. If you know that patience is a virtue and can extend that to this sweet shiny girl you’ll have a BFF for the long haul! Inky has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a microchip. You can learn more about Inky by contacting the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440. Her adoption fee is only $50.

Advertisement