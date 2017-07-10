East Lansing “Center City Project” plan clears review hurdle

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The “Center City District” project in East Lansing looks like a solid proposal.

That’s the finding from a “third party” group evaluating the multi-million dollar plan.

It’s an ambitious plan to tear down vacant buildings and bring more housing, parking and retail space to downtown East Lansing.

The group “Development Strategies” concluded the plan is “thoughtful and feasible” with “sound financial projections.”

One concern was the “marketability” of the housing options being considered.

But overall the group found no reason to question the plan.

The East Lansing City Council will now look over the report and if they aren’t satisfied with it they’ll need to reach out to the developer.

At that point the developer will have 3 days to fix any issues.