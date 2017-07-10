Democrat tosses hat in 8th Congressional ring, throws barbs at Congress

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The first Democrat has thrown their hat into the ring in the 8th Congressional district hoping to unseat Congressman Mike Bishop.

Elissa Slotkin is a former acting assistant Secretary of Defense.

After 9-11 she joined the Central Intelligence Agency and later served at the White House Security Council under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

She says she is running because she believes Washington lawmakers have forgotten their main purpose to make their constituents’ lives better.

“I come from a career of public service,” said Slotkin. “I know what it’s like to work in a place where people are just focused on mission, they don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican, and I feel like that spirit and that sentiment is just not something our congressmen feel like they have to live up to anymore and I think it’s time for a change.”

Her Lansing stop was one of three kick-off events held today in the district.