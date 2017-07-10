Controversial powder drawing fire from Congress

(WLNS) – A controversial new product is headed for the candy aisle of stores around the country and it has politicians calling for a government ban.

The product is called “Coco Loko” and it’s marketed as a chocolate energy powder you can inhale through your nose.

It’s made by a Florida company and advertised as giving users “energy and an elevated mood– similar to the feeling of Ecstasy.”

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer held a news conference Sunday warning that this product hasn’t been tested and would soon be stocked alongside candy on store shelves.

He’s calling for the Food and Drug Administration to ban it.