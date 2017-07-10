Controversial powder drawing fire from Congress

By Published: Updated:

(WLNS) – A controversial new product is headed for the candy aisle of stores around the country and it has politicians calling for a government ban.

The product is called “Coco Loko” and it’s marketed as a chocolate energy powder you can inhale through your nose.

It’s made by a Florida company and advertised as giving users “energy and an elevated mood– similar to the feeling of Ecstasy.”

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer held a news conference Sunday warning that this product hasn’t been tested and would soon be stocked alongside candy on store shelves.

He’s calling for the Food and Drug Administration to ban it.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s