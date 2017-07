LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Our state’s roads were slightly safer over this Independence Day’s weekend versus last, but 11 people did lose their lives to crashes.

State police put out the numbers today. They say alcohol played a role in three of these crashes. Of the 11 people who died, four were riding motorcycles. Two other people were killed in crashes involving off-road vehicles.

13 people were killed over the same time period last year.