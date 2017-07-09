Lansing Police search for suspect in connection to shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – At approximately 7 p.m. Saturday evening, a man showed up at Mclaren hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The man told authorities that he was shot near the intersection of Ingham Street and Risdale Avenue.

When the Lansing Police Department arrived, they found evidence that a shooting occurred.

At this time, police have not made an arrest however; do have a person of interest in connection to the shooting.

Officials also say this is not random and the accused is known to the victim.

The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Stay with 6 News as continue to bring you updates.