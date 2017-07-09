Highway reopened after woman sets grass fire

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County Sheriff’s officials say a helicopter was brought in to help find a woman who started a fire alongside the highway near Williamston around 7:30 pm Saturday night.

Officials say the woman set grass on fire and then fled the scene.

The eastbound lanes of I-96 near mile marker 117 were shut down for a couple of hours.

Authorities say a helicopter was brought in to help find the woman who was found in a ditch not too far from the incident.

She was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fire was put out and the highway was re-opened shortly after.