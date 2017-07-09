Boil Water Advisory in effect for Olivet

OLIVET, Mich (WLNS) – City officials say there is a boil water advisory in effect in Olivet.

Officials say a water main break happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Main Street and Butterfield Highway.

Crews are working to restore water to all residents, however some who live in the southern part of the city are still experiencing an outage.

Officials say the water is safe to bathe in, however until test results come back clean, the water is not safe to drink.

Authorities hope that the boil water advisory will be lifted by Tuesday.

