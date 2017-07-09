Boil Water Advisory in effect for Olivet

By Published:
Water boil advisory

OLIVET, Mich (WLNS) – City officials say there is a boil water advisory in effect in Olivet.

Officials say a water main break happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday night at the intersection of Main Street and Butterfield Highway.

Crews are working to restore water to all residents, however some who live in the southern part of the city are still experiencing an outage.

Officials say the water is safe to bathe in, however until test results come back clean, the water is not safe to drink.

Authorities hope that the boil water advisory will be lifted by Tuesday.

Stay with 6 News for more updates.

 

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s