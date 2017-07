LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A woman is in stable condition after being shot in Southwest Lansing.

Police found the victim outside the area of Pleasant Grove Road and Risdale Street shortly before 2 a.m.

According to police, the victim is a 27-year old woman who was shot in the torso.

Investigators tell us they believe this was a targeted shooting, meaning there’s no threat to public safety at this time.

Police say, no arrests have been made.