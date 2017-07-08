Sparrow to reveal new Herbert-Herman Cancer Center

Cancer, the one word that can either change a life, or end one.

It’s a diagnosis no one wants to hear from their doctor, but one that Alexis Schneider says, was a blessing in disguise.

“At a young age I’m able to see what truly matters in life and not worrying about disease and illness because it’s like I went through and survived cancer so I can face pretty much any challenge now,” says Schneider.

When Schneider was battling breast cancer, Sparrow Hospital was like her second home.

While she says, she’s grateful for a successful experience, the cancer center needed a major face lift.

“I’m sitting in my little chair and I’m not moving very far, and I knew that they needed to do a lot to get in and out to access ports, so it’s definitely going to be a joy to see,” says Schneider.

And now, patients like Schneider will have that extra space for the personalized treatment they need.

In just a few days, Sparrow will un-veil it’s new Herbert-Herman Cancer Center.

It’s about twice the size of the hospital’s current cancer center.

Officials say, this $64-million project offers a “world-class healing environment in Lansing.” with space for clinical trials, genetic counseling, and more than 40-infusion bays for the thousands of patients who choose Sparrow for treatment.

As a cancer survivor, Schneider says, she’s confident this new facility will help make the fight against cancer, and easier one.

“It’s going to be nice just to have that one stop shop for people,” says Schneider.

Sparrow officials plan to reveal the new Herbert-Herman Cancer Center on Tuesday, July 11th, and will start taking patients the following week.