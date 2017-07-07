Update on storm damage from Consumers Energy

Within an hour over overnight, Consumers Energy says, more than 150 thousand customers lost power.

And since, crews have been working around the clock to turn the lights back on.

“We’ve got over 14-hundred people that are on the system working to bring the power back to our customers and we are bringing more crews in from out of state. We have another 30 crews that should get here before the end of the evening and we’re trying to get another 50 here by the morning,” says VP of Engineering at Consumers Energy, Dan Malone.

Malone says, the strong winds and heavy rain took more than 2-thousand electrical wires down across the state and left behind a great deal of damage for homeowners.

Malone says, no matter what the case, always be aware that any electrical wire could be live.

And if you see one down, it’s important to stay back at least 25 ft.

“Don’t think it’s cool just because it’s on the ground, always assume that it’s hot. And the other thing is is that if you get into the night and you go put a portable generator on, make sure that they’re outside, make sure that it’s in a well ventilated area,” says Malone.

Malone says, as crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers, he’s asking people to be patient.

“We are working to have all the customers back. right now were targeting by 11:30 Sunday night, that could go into Monday. we’re out doing damage assessment today. So as we find out what we have and what we have to do with repairs that will dictate that time,” says Malone.