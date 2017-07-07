This Morning: Meridian Township hosts blood drive, what you need to know

MERIDIAN TWP — You can help save lives in Meridian Township on Friday by donating blood.

Township officials are teaming up with the Red Cross to accept blood donations at the Township Municipal Building at 5151 Marsh Road in Okemos.

Reservations can be made here, however walk-ins will be accepted.

The blood drive will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 3:45 p.m.

Before you donate, The Red Cross advises donors to eat iron rich foods, get a good night’s sleep, and to drink extra water.

During the donation, you should wear a shirt with loose sleeves.

After the donation, you should drink extra fluids, avoid alcohol for 24 hours and put-off any vigorous exercise.

