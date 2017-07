LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Police from several agencies have circled a house and blocked off part of an eastside Lansing neighborhood.

The house is located on the 200 block of Mifflin Avenue just south of East Michigan Avenue.

Lansing Police, Michigan State Police and Lansing Township Police are all on the scene.

6 News is told the police have been at the house since late last night.

There have been no reports of gunfire.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.