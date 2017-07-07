Okemos priest facing embezzlement charges in court

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Will a founding member of an Okemos Catholic church go to trial over embezzlement charges?

That’s what a judge in Mason will need to decide in the case of Father Jonathan Wehrle.

The preliminary examination began around 9 a.m. today.

So far at least one witness was called to testify.

Wehrle faces a charge of embezzlement of more than $100,000.

He was charged after an audit of St. Martha’s parish showed some financial inconsistencies.

According to law it’s a felony that can carry up to 20 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

Rev. Wehrle owns a $1.4 million home in Williamston that could be seized by prosecutors because the property is part of the criminal case.

Police believe the priest used at least part of the stolen church funds on the Williamston home.