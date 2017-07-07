Okemos priest facing embezzlement charges in court

By Published:

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Will a founding member of an Okemos Catholic church go to trial over embezzlement charges?

That’s what a judge in Mason will need to decide in the case of Father Jonathan Wehrle.

The preliminary examination began around 9 a.m. today.

So far at least one witness was called to testify.

Wehrle faces a charge of embezzlement of more than $100,000.

He was charged after an audit of St. Martha’s parish showed some financial inconsistencies.

According to law it’s a felony that can carry up to 20 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines.

Rev. Wehrle owns a $1.4 million home in Williamston that could be seized by prosecutors because the property is part of the criminal case.

Police believe the priest used at least part of the stolen church funds on the Williamston home.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s