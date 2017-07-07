Little library in Eaton Rapids vandalized, those who built it looking for answers

LASNING, Mich. (WLNS) The concept is simple: take a book, return a book.

Helen Broom is a Girl Scout leader for a Brownie troop in Eaton Rapids. Her group of 7 year old brownies worked for 6 months to build three little libraries in Eaton Rapids as part of a journey badge.

The girls cut and painted the boards that the little library is made out of. Broom said they even used part of their cookie money to pay for supplies.

So when the damage was discovered, she says she couldn’t believe her eyes.

Watch above for more.