Little library in Eaton Rapids vandalized, those who built it looking for answers

By Published: Updated:

LASNING, Mich. (WLNS) The concept is simple: take a book, return a book.

Helen Broom is a Girl Scout leader for a Brownie troop in Eaton Rapids. Her group of 7 year old brownies worked for 6 months to build three little libraries in Eaton Rapids as part of a journey badge.

The girls cut and painted the boards that the little library is made out of. Broom said they even used part of their cookie money to pay for supplies.

So when the damage was discovered, she says she couldn’t believe her eyes.

Watch above for more.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s