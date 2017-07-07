Lansing City Council to probe Groesbeck Golf Course entrance move

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Even as trees are being cut down and construction begins on a controversial new entrance to Groesbeck Golf Course, the Lansing City Council vows to find out how it all came to be.

In a news release the City Council said because of the importance of the issue the Committee of the Whole will “resolve the matter of the entrance proposed and investigate

into the confirmation that City Council was not informed that this entrance was added to a final copy of the 2015-2020 Master Plan that they held a hearing on March 23, 2015.”

The Committee of the Whole will be investigating the 2015-2020 Parks Master Plan and where it included moving the entrance to the city-owned golf course through a neighborhood city park.

Despite residents who live near Ormond Park protesting the construction of the new entrance began this week.

Mayor Virg Bernero defended the project, saying it is part of his 3-step plan to make Groesbeck Golf Course more financially sound.

The second part of the plan involves transferring management of golf operations from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to the Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority.

The final step is the construction of a new outdoor event space adjacent to the existing clubhouse that will allow Groesbeck to host more events.

ONLINE: 2015-2020 Parks Master Plan