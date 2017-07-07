Humane Society seeks homes for cats rescued from hoarder

By Published:

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) – The Humane Society of Huron Valley in Plymouth says it’s in desperate need of people to adopt nearly 50 cats that were rescued from a hoarder.

Investigators found the cats in an elderly man’s rundown trailer home, where remains of dead animals had been stored in plastic containers. The man has been relocated.

The society says many of the cats were very ill.

Lynx Point Siamese mixes, grey tabbies, brown tabbies and others are available for adoption.

All have been spayed or neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Those in need have been given medical care.

The society says some could be house cats but most are better suited to outdoor life as “barn cats.” They’re being offered free to qualified adopters.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s