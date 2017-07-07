Hep A cases still rising in Detroit and suburbs; 10 dead

DETROIT (AP) – Hepatitis A cases in southeastern Michigan are rising, with nearly 190 confirmed since last August, including 10 deaths.

It’s described as a tenfold increase over the previous 11-month period. Michigan’s chief medical executive, Dr. Eden Wells, says hepatitis A can be prevented with a vaccine but most adults don’t have it.

The state says there have been nearly 190 cases through June 26. Hepatitis A can spread through sharing drugs, sexual activity and close contact. Symptoms include yellowing of the skin, fever, fatigue, loss of appetite and abdominal pain. Symptoms typically last less than two months.

Health Departments in Macomb, Oakland, Wayne and St. Clair counties and Detroit can provide more information about getting the vaccine.

