Early morning storms rake mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Heavy storms are causing power outages in mid-Michigan.

On the outage map from Consumers Energy there are scattered power outages.

In Eaton County there’s more than 8500 customers without power right now.

There are more than 3500 out of power in Ingham County and more than 2800 in Jackson County right now.

As of right now Consumers Energy is still assessing the damage and hasn’t listed any restoration times yet.

This weather story is developing and changing rapidly.

We’ll update this story online and on 6 News when more information is available.

Power Outages:

Lansing Board of Water and Light

Lansing Board of Water and Light Everbridge Alert System

Consumers Energy

DTE Outage Center