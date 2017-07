LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police investigators are at a southside motel where a body was found early this afternoon.

Police were called to the America’s Best Value Inn on the 1100 block of Ramada Drive when the body of a female was found in a room.

The area has been sealed off and the Lansing Police CSI team was called in to process the scene.

It is not known how the woman died.

This is a developing story and will be updated online and on 6 News when more information becomes available.