“Aimee” Pet Of The Day July 7

Meet “Aimee”, our Pet Of The Day today. Aimee is a beautiful 5-year-old female cat. She is very friendly and enjoys people, but a crowd can make her shy. Aimee has the sweetest personality and gets along well with other cats. Look at her beautiful long gray and white hair to compliment her stunning green eyes. Aimee has been spayed, all her appropriate shots and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Aimee by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370 or online at ac.ingham.org.

