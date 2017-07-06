Work begins on new entrance to Groesbeck Golf Course; neighbors upset

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Construction of a new entrance to a long-time Lansing golf course has begun and the path it is taking is upsetting neighbors.

Neighbors of Ormond Park protested the plan to have the entrance to Groesbeck Golf Course rerouted through the heart of the city park.

Today construction crews arrived at Ormond Park to take the first steps in building the new entrance that would link the golf course with Grand River Avenue.

A member of the group “Friends for Ormond Park” sent out a message to the group this morning that said:

Construction vehicles are in Ormond Park this morning, including tree removal equipment. Please pass the word. If you are able, bring your sign and come stand (or bring a chair and sit) in witness to this destruction. If you interact with the workers, respect them and do not engage in verbal or other harassment. Let them know with signs or your words that you oppose the work they’re doing because you care about the park, the importance of play space to the neighborhood kids and the essential role this park plays in the health of you and your neighbors.

Mayor Virg Bernero says this is the first of three steps that will reduce the golf course’s financial losses.

The new entrance will be built on land the city purchased in 1989.

The second part of the plan involves transferring management of golf operations from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to the Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority.

The final step is the construction of a new outdoor event space adjacent to the existing clubhouse that will allow Groesbeck to host more events.

“My responsibility as mayor is to do the greatest good for the greatest number of people and to be a prudent manager of the city’s assets and finances,” Mayor Bernero said.

He acknowledged that the Ormond Park neighbors are upset by the new entrance but Bernero insists the project is important to reduce the impact on the rest of the city’s parks and recreation assets.

According to the mayor’s office Groesbeck Golf Course loses $600,000 each year.

That loss eats up nearly one-third of the city’s voter-approved Parks Millage, which generates about $2 million each year.