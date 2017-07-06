Woman and dogs rescued from burning home in Lansing

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing firefighters were able to rescue a woman and her dogs from a burning house on the city’s near north side.

The first call came in just after 11 a.m. with the report of a house fire and that a woman was on the roof of her home on the 1000 block of Porter Street in Lansing.

When crews arrived they rescued the woman from the roof and then found two dogs inside the home.

The canines were safely removed from the house and the fire was quickly put out.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be checked out for any injuries.

It’s not known what caused the fire and that investigation continues.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s