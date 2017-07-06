Woman and dogs rescued from burning home in Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing firefighters were able to rescue a woman and her dogs from a burning house on the city’s near north side.

The first call came in just after 11 a.m. with the report of a house fire and that a woman was on the roof of her home on the 1000 block of Porter Street in Lansing.

When crews arrived they rescued the woman from the roof and then found two dogs inside the home.

The canines were safely removed from the house and the fire was quickly put out.

The woman was taken to a local hospital to be checked out for any injuries.

It’s not known what caused the fire and that investigation continues.