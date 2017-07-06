WEB EXCLUSIVE: Body camera footage shows officers rescuing man from burning home

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News has obtained body camera footage from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office of a recent fire rescue.

The footage comes from a body camera worn by Deputy James Moore.

It shows Deputy Moore and Jackson Police Officer Mike Galbreath rescuing a man from his balcony while his apartment is on fire.

The victim, 58-year-old Joseph Cummings, is recovering from burns and smoke inhalation.

The fire happened early Thursday morning at an apartment building on West Franklin Street outside downtown Jackson.

Neighbors first helped get Cummings onto the balcony and extinguish flames that were on him.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.