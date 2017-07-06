US-23 To Close In Both Directions At North Territorial This Weekend

(WLNS) – Both directions of US-23 at North Territorial Road will be closed for bridge demolition this weekend and delays are anticipated.

According to our media partners at WHMI, the Michigan Department of Transportation advises that the full freeway closure will begin at 8pm Friday through noon on Saturday.

The freeway will again close starting at 8pm Saturday through 10am on Sunday.

M-DOT says when the freeway is closed, traffic will be detoured up and down the ramps at the North Territorial Road interchange.

