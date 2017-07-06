Rescuers pull Jackson man from burning building

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – Quick-thinking by a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy and a Jackson Police officer were the key to a dramatic rescue overnight.

It all began just after midnight when a fire was reported on the 200 block of West Franklin Street, directly across from the Sheriff’s Office on Wesley Street.

A deputy noticed flames coming from the second story and neighbors told him they believed a man was inside.

Deputy James Moore and Jackson Police Officer Mike Galbreath saw a man on a second story balcony.

When they realized the man could not get himself to safety the two rescuers ran up the stairs into the burning building and carried the man to safety.

The injured man was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health and then flown to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor to be treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

Investigators are working to find a cause of the fire.

Deputy Moore and Officer Galbreath were a little smoky but not injured during the rescue.