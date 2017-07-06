“Nacho” Pet Of The Day July 6

Published:

Meet “Nacho”, our Pet Of The Day today. Nacho is a 4-year-old American Bulldog. He’s a fun boy with a real zest for life. Nacho has never met someone he didn’t like and he’s always quick with a slobbery kiss. He loves to jump into laps and sometimes forgets how strong he is. Not everyone will appreciate his enthusiasm so an experienced dog family with no children under 10 would be best. If your house has a lot of energy and activity then Nacho is looking for you. You can learn more about Nacho by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

