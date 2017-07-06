Lansing mayoral candidate to face trial

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing mayoral candidate Daniel Trevino Junior will be tried on assault charges stemming from an incident last month.

Trevino, 20, is charged with one felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

He is also charged with a misdemeanor domestic violence charge and two misdemeanor malicious destruction of personal property charges.

He was in court today for his preliminary examination and left without making any comments after the proceedings.

The judge also ordered that Trevino have no contact with the victim of the assault.

Trevino filed to run for mayor in late April.

He’s the son of Danny Trevino, the outspoken owner of multiple medical marijuana shops in Lansing.

When his son filed to run for mayor, Trevino told us he would be “running the city through him.”

