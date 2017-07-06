Juvenile lifer, almost 52, gets shorter sentence

By Published: Updated:

ITHACA, Mich. (AP) – A mid-Michigan man will get an opportunity for freedom, decades after he was given a no-parole sentence for murder when he was a teen.

A Gratiot County judge resentenced Kevin Denman this week and ordered a minimum sentence of 33 years in prison. The Morning Sun says he’ll be eligible for parole later this year.

Denman received a new sentence because the U.S. Supreme Court struck down automatic no-parole punishments for teens.

Denman was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of an elderly man in his Alma home in 1982. Denman expressed remorse in court Monday and said the plan was to rob James Fowler, not kill him.

Denman turns 52 on Saturday. An older brother convicted in the case isn’t eligible for a new sentence.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s