ALDI holding job fair at Webberville warehouse

WEBBERVILLE, Mich (WLNS) – Looking for work or know someone who is? In Webberville there’s a job fair taking place today.

The grocery store chain ALDI is looking to hire new employees for its Webberville warehouse.

They would like to hire only warehouse associates and the pay starts at $14 per hour.

They say employees who work more than 25 hours a week are eligible for full health and dental insurance, and a 401-k.

The job fair starts at 7:00 a.m. today and will go until 1:00 p.m. this afternoon, then resume from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

It’s taking place at the ALDI warehouse at 2625 N. Stockbridge Road in Webberville.

The chain says they need to hire more people because of the growth in the area.