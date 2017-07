LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – An early morning fire has forced at least one person to find another place to live.

Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of West Edgewood Boulevard just after 4 a.m. today.

When they arrived they found a porch on fire.

Crews were able to put out the fire and there were no injuries.

6 News is told the apartment is a total loss.

Investigators will be combing through the wreckage today looking for a cause.