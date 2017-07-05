Police look for kids who destroyed cars with fireworks

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Imagine coming out of work to see your car on fire.

That’s exactly what happened to two restaurant employees on the Fourth of July in Jackson.

The Jackson Police Department is still investigating, but officers believe a group of kids with fireworks are to blame.

It was a slow Independence Day at Panda Express on West Avenue, so Marqueesha Myers and a coworker stepped outside to clean the parking lot and saw some unexpected fireworks.

“The flames were so huge,” Myers said.

Seeing a car on fire across the parking lot at the Jackson Crossing Mall, they rushed to make sure no one was trapped inside.

“He opened the back door and no one was in there. That’s when it started to pop, like it was going to explode. And it actually caught the next car on fire,” Myers said.

Myers says she called 911.

Since traffic was light in the area because of the holiday, she believes the cars could have been burning for a significant amount of time before anyone noticed.

Firefighters arrived and put out the blaze, but it was too late.

Both cars, which belonged to employees of the nearby Potbelly Sandwich Shop, were destroyed.

“Yeah it was really bad. I felt bad for her,” Myers said.

The Jackson Police Department believes a group of boys stole fireworks from Target, lit them, and tossed the explosives into one of the car’s open windows.

“We’re estimating anywhere from 12 to 15 years old, in that range. Looks like there was at least four,” said Chief Elmer Hitt.

Police are now tracking down surveillance footage from the area to identify the kids.

Chief Hitt says they could be charged with arson.

“Fireworks, they can be very fun. But they’re meant to be used in a way that is safe. And clearly they can cause damage and have devastating effects if they’re used inappropriately,” Chief Hitt said.

Myers hopes the kids are caught and learn that fireworks are not child’s play.

“They’re young so they probably just don’t understand how bad the situation really got,” Myers said.

Police are working to get images of the suspects out to the public as soon as possible.

If you have any information about what happened contact the Jackson Police Department at 517-788-4100.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

PREVIOUS STORY:

PREVIOUS STORY:

