MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Susan Schwaderer was last seen around noon in the 2000 block of Lac Du Mont Drive in Haslett.

She’s about 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. The picture above is a recent picture of her but officials say her hair could look a little more grey right now. Police say they don’t know what she was wearing when she went missing.

If you know where she is or have any further information you are asked to call the Meridian Township Police Department at 853-4800.