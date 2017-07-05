“Legend” Pet Of The Day July 5

Meet “Legend”, our Pet Of The Day today. Legend is a 6-year-old female mixed breed. She’s a pretty girl with a sweet, gentle personality. Legend is housebroken and knows several commands. She is a loving girl who moves a bit slow because of some stiffness in her joints. Legend’s still up for walks but really would prefer to spend time snuggled with you on the sofa. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a registered microchip. You can learn more about Legend by calling the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

