Fireworks destroy two cars in Jackson parking lot

By Published:
Photo: Jake Crandall - Mlive.com)

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – After reading this story you may not want to leave your car windows down when you park.

Two people in Jackson are without vehicles today after police say four juveniles threw fireworks into the open car windows.

It happened around 2 p.m. yesterday.

According to our media partners at the Jackson Citizen Patriot both cars went up in flames in the parking lot of a Target store near the Jackson Crossing Mall.

By the time fire crews arrived both the Pontiac Grand Am and the Jeep Cherokee were totaled.

Police say the juveniles may have stolen the fireworks from Target.

Nobody was hurt.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s