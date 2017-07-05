Fireworks destroy two cars in Jackson parking lot

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – After reading this story you may not want to leave your car windows down when you park.

Two people in Jackson are without vehicles today after police say four juveniles threw fireworks into the open car windows.

It happened around 2 p.m. yesterday.

According to our media partners at the Jackson Citizen Patriot both cars went up in flames in the parking lot of a Target store near the Jackson Crossing Mall.

By the time fire crews arrived both the Pontiac Grand Am and the Jeep Cherokee were totaled.

Police say the juveniles may have stolen the fireworks from Target.

Nobody was hurt.