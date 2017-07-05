DEQ chief delays ruling on Grayling fish hatchery expansion

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The director of Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality is delaying a decision on whether a fish farming operation can substantially boost production of rainbow trout on the Au Sable River.

Heidi Grether wants an administrative law judge to reconsider whether Harrietta Hills Trout Farm should have to monitor fish for whirling disease under a permit that would let the company gradually raise output to 300,000 pounds annually at its facility in Grayling, up from 20,000 pounds a few years ago.

Groups opposing the expansion say farm-raised fish could expose wild trout downstream to the deadly sickness.

Administrative Judge Daniel Pelter recommended granting the permit in February and said the DEQ doesn’t have authority to require such monitoring.

But Grether disagreed in a recent order. She told Pelter to take another look and said she’ll make a final ruling on the permit afterward.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s