Crime Stoppers: 3 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to find three people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured left to right.

Wanted for a felony offense:

Samantha Louise Austin has a has a Felony Warrant for Embezzlement out of Lansing, Michigan. She is 31 years old, weighs roughly 275 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’08” tall.

Ricky Ricardo Heredia has a Felony Warrant for Larceny out of Lansing, Michigan. He’s 5’07”, 215 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 49 years old.

Donovan Charles Woods has a Felony Warrant for Forgery out of Lansing, Michigan. He’s 25 years old, stands at 6’01” with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.