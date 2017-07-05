Company looks to build solar farms in Huron County

BAD AXE, Mich. (AP) – Huron County is developing a solar energy ordinance after a renewable energy company said it wants to build about a dozen solar farms in the area.

Our media partners at MLive reports California-based Cypress Creek Renewables has been pitching the idea to county residents in the county at the northern tip of Michigan’s “Thumb” region.

Cypress Creek Director of Development Casey May says the company hopes to build the farms “in a staggered fashion” between late 2018 and 2020. Each solar farm is about 20 to 25 acres.

Huron County Board Chairman Sami Khoury says the board adopted a one-year moratorium on solar farm development to give commissioners time to approve an ordinance. Khoury says “this way they just don’t put them wherever.”

May says the farms would provide power throughout the county.