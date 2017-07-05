Animal control works on returning pets following holiday weekend

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – The firework shows may be over, but local animal control still has a lot of work to do.

6 News talked to Kate Turner, with Ingham County Animal Control Wednesday. Turner said the 4th of July weekend is the busiest for them.

“With all the fireworks going off generally dogs and cats are extra frantic and extra disoriented so they’re more likely to get loose from their homes,” Turner said.

As of Wednesday morning, people had brought in only two animals to Eaton County Animal Control. But Ingham County had recieved a few more.

“We’ve had about nine cats brought in and eight dogs brought in,” Turner said. “Three of those dogs have already gone home to their owners. But with the fireworks we’re expecting more to come in today.”

Turner said once the shelter gets the animals, the people who work there focus on getting that pet back to its owner.

“When animals come in we check everything for micro chip or identification so if there’s any sign of ownership or anything we can track down, we definitely go through those steps to try to find their owners,” she said.

But Turner said the lower number of strays they have recieved so far is a good sign.

“Anywhere from 10 to 15 dogs is pretty normal for us,” Turner said. “So the fact that we’re at eight right now is a good sign and hopefully people are keeping IDs on their dogs and keeping all the contact information up to date.”