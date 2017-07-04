Woman may die in accident after car flips over

Police say a woman may not survive an accident that happened on the west side of Lansing on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Saginaw and Robin streets, just east of the Lansing Mall.

Officers got the call around 2 p.m. telling them about a two car accident. One of the cars had rolled over.

Two people were in the car that was laying on its side. A woman in that car had to be pried out. Police say she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that may end her life.

One person was in the other car. There is no word on the condition of either of the other people.

The intersection had to be shut down for several hours while police launched an investigation.

Crews from the Board of Water and Light also showed up to fix a light pole.