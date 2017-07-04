Woman may die in accident after car flips over

By Published: Updated:
A car flips over after an accident on July 4th, 2017.

Police say a woman may not survive an accident that happened on the west side of Lansing on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Saginaw and Robin streets, just east of the Lansing Mall.

Officers got the call around 2 p.m. telling them about a two car accident. One of the cars had rolled over.

car ax Woman may die in accident after car flips over
A car flips over after an accident on July 4th, 2017.

 

Two people were in the car that was laying on its side. A woman in that car had to be pried out. Police say she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that may end her life.

One person was in the other car. There is no word on the condition of either of the other people.

The intersection had to be shut down for several hours while police launched an investigation.

Crews from the Board of Water and Light also showed up to fix a light pole.

 

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s