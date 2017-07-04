What does the Fourth of July mean to you?

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The fireworks just wrapped up in Lansing, but before the “rockets’ red glare” lit up the sky, 6 News spoke to people about what the Fourth of July means to them.

“When we talk about home of the free, home of the brave, you’re talking about a huge amount of history that goes way back,” said Lansing Police Chief Mike Yankowski.

“Fourth of July means a lot to me because it allows people to have individual freedoms and be themselves in their own nutshell because before Fourth of July we were bullied by other countries and colonialized on instead of having our own rights and justice,” Xavier Degroat stated.

Reporter: “What message do you think people should recognize today?”

“Freedom, everything comes with peace…every culture so it’s like staying in unity,” said Christini Fernando.

“This country remains a beacon of hope, this country remains a place where people want to come and god willing it will always be that way,” Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero stated.

”I am proud to be American and I’m not afraid to say that I’m proud to be an American, this is the greatest country on the face of the earth,” said Chief Yankowski.

As the American flag waves that red, white and blue, there’s one thing that’s certain…the patriotism represented here tonight was spread loud and clear.