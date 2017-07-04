Vice President Pence marches in Michigan parade

Vice President Mike Pence is spending his 4th of July in Michigan.

Pence, the former governor of Indiana, marched in the holiday parade in Grandville, just outside of Grand Rapids.

The parade kicked off around 11 a.m. The crowd waved and took pictures as Pence walked by.

It’s friendly territory for the politician. Trump and Pence made West Michigan their last stop before the November election.

While news of the visit wasn’t made available ahead of time (Pence tweeted about it 45 minutes before the parade started) our sister station reports the airspace around the Gerald R. Ford International Airport and over Grandville was and is closed while Pence makes his visit.

