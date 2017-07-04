Road Rage? Woman recovering after rollover crash

UPDATE (Wednesday 9:10 a.m.) – One man is in custody and a woman is in a local hospital following a crash Tuesday afternoon in Eaton County.

An Eaton County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson tells 6 News that the crash is “believed to be the result of an intentional act”.

It is still being investigated.

This all began with the crash just before 2 p.m. at Saginaw Highway and Robins Road.

The woman was pinned in her vehicle after it rolled over and hit a light pole.

She was removed from the wreckage by Delta Township Fire Department crews and taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Today she is being treated for what authorities say are non-life threatening injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY – Police say a woman may not survive an accident that happened on the west side of Lansing on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened near the intersection of Saginaw and Robin streets, just east of the Lansing Mall.

Officers got the call around 2 p.m. telling them about a two car accident. One of the cars had rolled over.

Two people were in the car that was laying on its side. A woman in that car had to be pried out. Police say she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that may end her life.

One person was in the other car. There is no word on the condition of either of the other people.

The intersection had to be shut down for several hours while police launched an investigation.

Crews from the Board of Water and Light also showed up to fix a light pole.