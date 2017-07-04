Police ID victim in deadly motorcycle crash

By Published:
One person died in a motorcycle accident in Lansing on July 3, 2017

Lansing Police have identified the 27-year-old man who died in a motorcycle accident on Monday.

His name is Taylor Bishop, and he’s from St. Charles, Michigan. That’s about an hour north-east of Lansing.

But police say Bishop was near the intersection of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Blvd. in Lansing when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a concrete barrier.

Emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

The accident, which happened just before 2 p.m., forced police to close the busy intersection for a few hours while they investigated.

 

