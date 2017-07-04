Lansing-made vehicles shine in General Motors Sales Report

LANSING, MI — In retail sales, Chevrolet sold over 70% more Traverse models compared to the same period last year.

The crossover vehicle is made at the General Motors Delta Township Plant.

Sundance Chevrolet Sales Manager Ed Hernandez tells 6 News that a lot of people come to their lot looking for the Lansing-made vehicle to support local manufacturing.

“June was another solid month. Total sales came in at 243,155 vehicles that’s down about 5% from last June,” says General Motors Senior Communications Manager Dan Flores.

Crossover and utility vehicle sales rose 22%, making for GM’s best June since 2006.

After record-breaking sales last year, the Camaro saw nearly a 3% dip in retail sales through June, and more than a 10% drop in year-to-date sales.

Flores says, ” It’s hard to beat records every single year. When you step back and look at it this is a pretty strong year.”

GM expects the second half of 2017 to be even stronger than the first with pick up and utility vehicle sales projected to soar even higher.