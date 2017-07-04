Lansing-made vehicles shine in General Motors Sales Report

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, MI — In retail sales, Chevrolet sold over 70% more Traverse models compared to the same period last year.

The crossover vehicle is made at the General Motors Delta Township Plant.

Sundance Chevrolet Sales Manager Ed Hernandez tells 6 News that a lot of people come to their lot looking for the Lansing-made vehicle to support local manufacturing.

“June was another solid month. Total sales came in at 243,155 vehicles that’s down about 5% from last June,” says General Motors Senior Communications Manager Dan Flores.

Crossover and utility vehicle sales rose 22%, making for GM’s best June since 2006.

After record-breaking sales last year, the Camaro saw nearly a 3% dip in retail sales through June, and more than a 10% drop in year-to-date sales.

Flores says, ” It’s hard to beat records every single year. When you step back and look at it this is a pretty strong year.”

GM expects the second half of 2017 to be even stronger than the first with pick up and utility vehicle sales projected to soar even higher.

 

 

 

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s