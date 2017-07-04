Lansing-made cars struggle in first half of 2017

It’s been a good year for the Lansing-made Chevy Traverse.

According to statistics released by General Motors, sales of the crossover cruised in June of 2017 to more than 10,000. That’s up almost 30% from last June.

Numbers for the year are up slightly, as well. Consumers have bought more almost 57,000 Traverses since the start of the year, up more than 4% over this time last year.

But sales for other Lansing-made vehicles aren’t so hot.

The Buick Enclave, which is also made at the Delta Township plant, was down 5% in June and down almost 20% from January-June when compared to last year’s figures.

The Grand River plant products are struggling, as well.

The Cadillac ATS was down 37% for the month and 26% for the year to date.

The Cadillac CTS was down 44% for the month and 36% for the year to date.

And the Chevy Camaro is off slightly – down 5.6% for the month and about even for the year.

