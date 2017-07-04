Lansing Independence Day parade brings people together to celebrate America’s freedom

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People came together in the state capital Tuesday morning for the Lansing Independence Day parade.

6 News talked to several parade-goers about what the Fourth of July means to them.

John Ingrahm has been going to the parade for years now. He said it’s all about celebrating our country’s freedom.

“There’s been a lot of sacrifices made and sometimes we forget that and take our freedoms for granted,” Ingrahm said. “It’s a really good way of seeing all these people celebrate the freedom of our nation.”

Randy Johnson, who was watching the parade for the first time, said the holiday is all about our country and the people who fought to defend it.

“Our day is for today in honor of the veterans and everybody getting together like this it’s a nice patriotic day,” Johnson said.

Jennifer Lefevre has been coming to the parade with her three kids for more than a decade. She said she loves the sense of community it brings.

“I love being out here and I love being part of our community,” Lefevre said. “I think it’s important to remember we’re one Lansing.”