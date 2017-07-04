Airport officer injured in attack takes part in parade

The officer who was stabbed in an attack at a Flint, Michigan, airport has participated in Fenton’s Freedom Festival Parade.

WDIV-TV reports onlookers cheered Tuesday as Lt. Jeff Neville rode by in an SUV pulling a float for the organization Concern Over Police Safety. Neville says the support “means an awful lot.”

“It feels great to be here, period. It truly does,” Neville told our sister station WNEM-TV. “I’m glad to be here and I’m really glad for all the support that I’ve received from people. It’s unbelievable the support I’ve received from people – from all groups all across the country.”

Neville needed several surgeries after he was stabbed in the neck last month at Bishop International Airport in Flint.

Amor Ftouhi is charged in the attack and being held in jail without bond. Authorities consider it a possible act of terrorism.

They say the 49-year-old Canadian man, a native of Tunisia, yelled “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.”

But Neville says he doesn’t feel any ill will towards Muslims as a whole.

“I’ve actually got some police officers coming in they’re Muslim,” he said. “Muslim police officers that reached out to me from New York City and New Jersey and they’re going to come in this week or next week just to meet me and they’re paying their own way to do that. And I told my chief they don’t have to do that, you know? And he said they feel like they need to do it. So it’s gonna be my pleasure to meet ’em.”