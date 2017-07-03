Tesla says its Model 3 car will go on sale on Friday

NEW YORK (AP) – Electric car maker Tesla says its much-ballyhooed Model 3 car for the masses will go on sale on Friday.

CEO Elon Musk made the announcement Monday on Twitter.

Elon Musk: First production Tesla Model 3 is coming this Friday, two weeks ahead of… https://t.co/WjT4ySU7Ji by #mashable via @c0nvey pic.twitter.com/YIE7VTFVcf — makeyko (@makeyko) July 3, 2017

The car is to start around $35,000 and with a $7,500 federal electric car tax credit, could cost $27,500. Tesla says the five-seat car will be able to go 215 miles (133 kilometers) on a single charge and will be sporty, accelerating from zero to 60 miles per hour in under six seconds.

Musk had said that production was on track to start in July, but Tesla has often faced delays in getting vehicles to market. The Palo Alto, California, company aims to make 5,000 Model 3 sedans per week by the end of this year and 10,000 per week in 2018.