Residents on Michigan lake fear pipeline will endanger lives

DEXTER, Mich. (AP) – Homeowners on a lake 12 miles northwest of Ann Arbor are concerned a large natural gas pipeline set to be placed in the ground will put lives in danger.

Our media partners at MLive reports that Energy Transfer Partners is building a 713-mile gas pipeline through West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan. It’s planned to go around the east side of Silver Lake, a popular summer destination for visitors of the Pinckney State Recreation Area’s beach and a nearby summer camp for children.

Some worry the pipeline will put homes and the camp in a blast zone if there’s an explosion and that it won’t leave an evacuation route since it cuts under nearby access roads. They’re also concerned about the environmental impacts, including threats to Ann Arbor’s drinking water supply.

Energy Transfer Partners officials say safety is the company’s first priority.

More from MLive: Residents fear gas pipeline near Silver Lake will put lives in danger